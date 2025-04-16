Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 16

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Again, Atiku laments rising insecurity, says Tinubu govt has failed Nigerians

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized the federal government over its handling of the country’s worsening security crisis, describing recent killings and attacks as evidence of a “total collapse” of national security under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.Read more

2. Boko Haram ‘on its last legs,’ says Information Minister Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that Boko Haram has been significantly weakened and is nearing defeat, describing the terrorist group as “standing on its last legs.”Read more

3. Ondo PDP accuses Gov Aiyedatiwa of security failure, demands action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to fulfill his responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the state’s residents, accusing him of failing in his constitutional duty amidst escalating insecurity.Read more

4. Nigeria’s inflation inches up to 24.23% in March, says NBS

The cost of living in Nigeria continues its upward climb, with the inflation rate rising to 24.23% in March 2025, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.Read more

5. FG, States, LGAs share N1.57tr as revenue allocation for March

The three tiers of government on Monday shared the sum of N1.57 trillion as revenue allocation for March.Read more

6. Importation of PMS plunged by 30m litres in eight months, says NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed that the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol has plunged from 44.6 million liters a day in August 2024 to 14.7 million liters by 13 April 2025.Read more

7. NCoS debunks reports of starvation in correctional centres

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports of starvation in the country’s custodial centres.Read more

8. Navy uncovers 8 illegal bunkering sites in Ondo

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered eight illegal bunkering sites at Obe-Akinboye sea-side community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.Read more

9. Iran to continue nuclear talks with U.S. in Oman

Iran and the United States will hold the next round of talks on the controversial nuclear programme in Oman.Read more

10. PSG, Barcelona reach Champions League semi-finals

Paris St-Germain and Barcelona have advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after seeing off their quarter-final opponents on Tuesday night.Read more

