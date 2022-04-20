Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday April 20th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: I am better, more qualified than Tinubu, Atiku, Saraki, Osinbajo, Wike, Amaechi boasts

Minister of Transportation and 2023 presidential hopeful, Rotimi Amaechi says he is better placed and more qualified to be Nigeria’s President ahead of the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Yemi Osinbajo, Nyesom Wike, and others put together. Read more

2. They like to talk rather than clarifying policies, Kukah blasts Adesina, Shehu

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, on Tuesday, launched a scathing riposte at the duo of Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu — both presidential spokesmen — after criticism over his Easter homily regarding the state of the nation. Read more

3. Shehu Sani faults Afe Babalola’s call for interim govt in 2023

For senator who represented Kaduna Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has slammed Afe Babalola over his suggestion that Nigeria should consider interim government instead of conducting general elections in 2023. Read more

4.PDP doomed for failure without zoning in 2023 — Bode George

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, said on Tuesday any attempt by the party to bypass zoning in favour of other methods would lead to its failure in the 2023 general elections. Read more

5. Kwankwaso joins 2023 presidential race

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has formally joined the 2023 presidential race after he picked the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) nomination form. Read more

6. NGX: Meyer among top stocks as investors return from Easter break with N19.1bn gain

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N19.1 billion after the bourse resumed from the Easter break on Tuesday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s foreign reserves on the rise again after 13 days of straight gain

Nigeria’s reserves are on the rise again, in a twist from the recent months of massive withdrawals without any dollar added. Read more

8. Nigerian govt renames National Theatre Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre

The Federal Government on Tuesday renamed the National Theatre in Lagos, to the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Center. Read more

9. Pilots feared dead as another NAF jet crashes in Kaduna

Two pilots of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet were feared dead on Tuesday after the plane crashed in Kaduna State. Read more

10. Salah, Mane help Liverpool outclass Man Utd in Ronaldo’s absence

African duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool outclass Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Read more

