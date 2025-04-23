Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 23

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Bode George slams Atiku’s meeting with Buhari, questions agenda behind mega party

Elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has strongly criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the move as self-serving and potentially divisive.Read more

2. Bandits take over Zamfara communities, impose N60m fine on residents for giving information to security agencies

Residents of some communities in Zamfara State have cried out over the invasion of their villages by dare-devil bandits who have imposed N60 million fine on them for allegedly giving information to security agencies which have led to military operations that disrupted their strongholds.Read more

3. IGP withdraws mobile police personnel from VIPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police mobile force (PMF) personnel from private individuals nationwide.Read more

4. Uber, Bolt workers plan protest on May 1

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Lagos State Chapter, has scheduled a one-day protest on May 1 against Uber, Bolt, and other ride-hailing companies for alleged anti-labour practices.Read more

5. 17-year-old boy who blocked Peter Obi’s convoy shares ordeal in Kirikiri Prison

Quadri Alabi, the 17-year-old who rose to national attention during the 2023 general election for courageously standing in front of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s convoy, has spoken out about a deeply traumatic experience following his moment in the spotlight.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 22

6. Nigerian govt orders probe of NSCDC officers for alleged N5.2m extortion

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an investigation into allegations of extortion involving some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).Read more

7. IMF cuts Nigeria’s 2025 growth projection to 3.0%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded Nigeria’s economic growth to 3.0% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026.Read more

8. NGX: Investors gain N321bn in post-Easter trading

The Nigerian equities market returned from the Easter holidays in a bullish mood as investors gained N321 billion on Tuesday.Read more

9. EU delays actions against Apple, Meta for violating Digital Markets Act

The European Union has delayed regulatory actions against Apple and Meta for violating the Digital Markets Act.Read more

10. Italy declares 5 days of mourning for Pope Francis

The Italian government has declared five days of national mourning following the death of Pope Francis.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now