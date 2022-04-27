Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday April 27th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: ‘Don’t let Buhari rubbish your integrity, he’s only deceiving you,’ Adebanjo tells Jonathan

Leader of apex pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has warned former President Goodluck Jonathan, not to allow himself be rubbished by those clamouring for him to contest the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) insisting that he is only being deceived by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

2. IPOB blames Simon Ekpa’s breakaway group for continued sit-at-home in S-East

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Simon Ekpa, the self-styled disciple of the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for the continued enforcement of the sit at home in the South-East. Read more

3. Ayade informs Buhari on 2023 presidential bid

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to vie for the presidency in 2023. Read more

4. Attackers of Abuja-Kaduna train release new photos of abducted passengers

Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train have released two new photographs of the hostages about a month after the attack. Read more

5. Orji Kalu hints at withdrawing from 2023 presidential race

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has dropped a strong hint that he could withdraw from the 2023 presidential contest if the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), fails to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East. Read more

6. UK companies to invest $300m in Nigeria as countries sign agreement on FDI

The Federal government and the United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a deal that will see the inflow of about $300 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Nigeria. Read more

7. STRIKE: ASUU making negotiation difficult – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Tuesday blamed the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the prolonged strike in the country. Read more

8. ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, April 25, 2022, dismissed the bail application filed by one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a fake Army General, who is being prosecuted on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents, and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266.5 million. Read more

9. Troops kill two suspected IPOB members, arrest 4 others in Imo

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, have neutralised killed two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo. Read also

10. Man City win seven-goal UCL classic to take first-leg advantage against Real Madrid

English Premier League leaders Manchester City secured a 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie on Tuesday night. Read more

