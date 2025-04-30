Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 30

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Atiku heading out of PDP – Okowa

The former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Tuesday ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar is on his way out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

2. Atiku counters Okowa, says ‘I’m committed to PDP

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has ruled out a movement away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Read more

3. PDP moves to reclaim mandates from Gov Oborevwori, other defectors in Delta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its National Legal Adviser to initiate legal proceedings aimed at reclaiming its mandate from Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.Read more

4. Agbakoba asks Natasha to retract sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has asked the Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to retract her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.Read more

5. ‘Poverty is not a crime, it can be a virtue’, Akpabio tells Nigerians (Video)

Nigeria’s Senate President Godswill Akpabio has a knack for making comments many Nigerians think are removed from the reality on ground as far as happenstances in the country are concerned.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 29

6. Alleged killer of Super TV CEO claims statement made under duress

A former University of Lagos Student, Chidinma Ojukwu, who was accused of killing Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, said on Tuesday that the statements she made during police interrogation were under duress.Read more

7. CAC gives businesses six weeks to complete registration

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a six-week notice to unregistered businesses to complete their registration or face prosecution.Read more

8. NGX: Investors lose N117bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost ₦117 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

9. Actress Annie Macaulay reveals next steps after parting ways with 2Baba

Sultry Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has revealed plans she has in the pipeline for her career after officially parting ways with ‘African Queen’ crooner 2Baba.Read more

10. Suspected cultists kill UBTH physiotherapist

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Friday stormed the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and killed a physiotherapist simply identified as Alex.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now