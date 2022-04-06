Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday April 6th, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Malami dismisses rumours of 2023 governorship ambition

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday dismissed rumours on his 2023 governorship ambition. Read More

2. Senate extends implementation of 2021 budget to May 31

The Senate on Tuesday, extended the implementation of the 2021 budget to May 31 from the earlier projected date of March 31. Read More

3. 24 hours after sack, Buhari critic, Sheikh Khalid, gets new appointment

Twenty four hours after he was sacked by the Apo National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been appointed as the Chief Imam of a new Jum’mat Mosque in Abuja. Read More

4. Governors, Assembly speakers meet on Nigeria’s insecurity, others, Friday

The governors of the 36 states in the country will meet with the speakers of the Houses of Assembly on Friday on the worsening security situation in the country. Read More

5. DMO begins Q2 borrowing, as it opens two FGN savings bonds

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced two federal government of Nigeria (FGN) savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday April 5th, 2022

6. Tinubu visits El-Rufai, donates N50m to victims of train attack

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, donated the sum of N50 million to victims of last week’s terror attack on an Abuja- Kaduna passenger train. Read More

7. Nigeria uncovers 1,500 civil servants with fake employment letters

The Federal Government has uncovered over 1,500 civil servants with fake employment letters in the last one year. Read More

8. IGP orders dismissal of nine police officers for spearheading planned strike

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, has approved the dismissal of nine police officers for allegedly spearheading a botched strike action by police operatives in the country. Read More

9. Bandits attack Kaduna military base, kill 10 soldiers

Ten soldiers were reportedly killed and an unspecified number injured on Monday night, when bandits attacked a military base in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Read More

10. UCL Quarters: Liverpool take two-goal advantage in Benfica tie, Man City pip Atletico

Liverpool have taken a two-goal lead in their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Benfica after clinching a 3-1 victory in the first leg in Lisbon. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now