Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April

1. Gov Zulum urges increased military support as Borno struggles with renewed Boko Haram threats

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has raised the alarm over the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings, warning that the frequency of these incidents without substantial resistance signals a concerning erosion of control in the state.Read more

2. Nigerian govt to conduct full audit of Ajaokuta Steel Complex ahead of revival plan

The federal government is preparing to launch a comprehensive technical and financial assessment of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, a major step toward revitalizing the long-dormant facility and attracting private investors, according to the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu.Read more

3. Reps to probe misuse of agricultural funds by agencies outside agric ministry

The House of Representatives has announced plans to conduct a public hearing to investigate the alleged misuse of government interventions and agricultural funding by departments, agencies, and programs operating outside the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.Read more

4. Nigeria’s prosperity, Africa’s blueprint for success – World Bank

The World Bank has placed a significant emphasis on Nigeria’s critical role in shaping the future of Africa, asserting that the continent’s development hinges on Nigeria’s ability to thrive.Read more

5. Senator Natasha sues colleague, Nwaebonyi, demands N5bn in damages

Suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, slammed a N5 billion lawsuit against Ebonyi Senator, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, accusing him of alleged defamation over what she described as false statements he made during media interviews in March 2025.Read more

6. Kwara govt looks away as students risk limbs, suffer over absence of accredited JAMB CBT Centres

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is an examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian tertiary institutions.Read more

7. ‘Don’t join Nigerian Army to be killed cheaply by northern terrorists,’ IPOB warns S’East youths

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned youths from the South East against joining the Nigerian Army following a recent announcement that recruitment into the force has commenced.Read more

8. Military dismisses ransom claims, details rescue efforts for ex-NYSC DG Tsiga

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday firmly denied widespread claims that serving and retired military officers contributed funds to pay a ransom for the release of former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (retd).Read more

9. US condemns Nigeria’s import bans, citing “lost revenue” for American businesses

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has publicly criticized Nigeria’s import ban on 25 categories of goods, arguing that these restrictions significantly impede market access for American exporters.Read more

10. Rice freekicks stun Madrid as Arsenal take first-leg lead in UCL Quarters

Declan Rice scored two superb freekicks for Arsenal in a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in a Champions League quarter­finals clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.Read more

