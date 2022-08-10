Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 10th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku’s aide blasts Keyamo over comment on PDP candidate

Phrank Shaibu, an aide of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday blasted the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, over his recent comment on the former Vice President. Read more

2. House begins inquest into subsidy claims, summons Finance Minister

The House of Representatives has called on Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, to appear before it with all papers pertaining to subsidy claims from 2013 to date. Read more

3. APC Christian groups in North-Central reject Muslim-Muslim ticket, Lalong’s choice as campaign DG

A coalition of North-Central Christian groups in the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday protested the party’s decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. Bauchi govt, APC guber hopeful, Baba, banter over alleged plot to recruit 1,000 thugs for 2023 polls

The Bauchi State government and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Saddique Baba, are at loggerheads over alleged plans to recruit political thugs for the 2023 elections. Read more

5. Igbo politicians against Kanu reason Buhari insults South-East —IPOB

Proscribed Igbo separatist organisation, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Igbo politicians for the constant insults heaped on the South-East by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidency. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market crashes as investors lose N620bn in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market recorded a loss of N620 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -2.25 percent on Tuesday. Read more

7. Expert claims Naira overvalued by 200%, begs CBN to set currency free

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Bismarck Rewane, said on Tuesday the Naira was over-valued by 200 percent. Read more

8. Nigeria displaces Vietnam on World Bank’s list of chronic debtors

Nigeria has moved up on the World Bank’s top 10 International Development Association (IDA) borrowers’ list. Read more

9. 13 stranded Nigerians return from Sudan

At least 13 Nigerians stranded in Sudan returned to the country on Tuesday. Read more

10. Police deny alleged kidnap of 20 people on Lagos/Ibadan expressway

The Ogun State Police Command has dispelled a rumour that 20 persons were kidnapped by bandits on Kara bridge, along Lagos/Ibadan expressway. Read more

