Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 24th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, rules out alliance with APC, PDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, said on Tuesday the party would not form an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. Read more

2. US to return another $23m Abacha loot, Nigeria already has plans for it

The Nigerian and US governments have struck a deal on repatriating of about $23 million from recovered loot of former military dictator, Gen Sani Abacha. Read more

3. Reps summon ministers, BPP, NERC, 2 others in power probe

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and her Power counterpart, Abubakar Aliyu, over the planned sale of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) power plants. Read more

4. NBA issues damning scorecard on penchant of Buhari govt to flout rule of law

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has issued a damning verdict over the current administration’s adherence to the rule of law. Read more

5. Northern groups clash over Nigeria govt’s N4bn pipeline surveillance contract to Tompolo

Two Northern groups have traded words over the N4 billion worth of pipeline surveillance contract awarded to ex-Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo otherwise known as ‘Tompolo’, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited. Read more

6. Investors drop N426bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues losing streak

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with a whooping N426.06 billion loss on Tuesday. Read more

7. Nigerian companies losing foreign investment to 2023 election, forex scarcity

As Nigeria’s 2023 general election draws closer, and foreign exchange scarcity lingers, foreign investors are cutting down their investment into the Nigerian stock market, and this is affecting companies liquidity sources. Read more

8. Police arrests 2 soldiers for alleged murder of Islamic cleric in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe have arrested two soldiers over their alleged involvement in the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami, in the state. Read more

9. Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi on Tuesday killed two suspected kidnappers in the state. Read more

10. Football returns in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Top-flight football has returned in Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia which has kept sporting activities in the country halted for months. Read more

