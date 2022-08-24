News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 24th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. 2023: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, rules out alliance with APC, PDP
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, said on Tuesday the party would not form an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. Read more
2. US to return another $23m Abacha loot, Nigeria already has plans for it
The Nigerian and US governments have struck a deal on repatriating of about $23 million from recovered loot of former military dictator, Gen Sani Abacha. Read more
3. Reps summon ministers, BPP, NERC, 2 others in power probe
The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and her Power counterpart, Abubakar Aliyu, over the planned sale of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) power plants. Read more
4. NBA issues damning scorecard on penchant of Buhari govt to flout rule of law
The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has issued a damning verdict over the current administration’s adherence to the rule of law. Read more
5. Northern groups clash over Nigeria govt’s N4bn pipeline surveillance contract to Tompolo
Two Northern groups have traded words over the N4 billion worth of pipeline surveillance contract awarded to ex-Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo otherwise known as ‘Tompolo’, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 23rd 2022
6. Investors drop N426bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues losing streak
The Nigerian capital market ended trading with a whooping N426.06 billion loss on Tuesday. Read more
7. Nigerian companies losing foreign investment to 2023 election, forex scarcity
As Nigeria’s 2023 general election draws closer, and foreign exchange scarcity lingers, foreign investors are cutting down their investment into the Nigerian stock market, and this is affecting companies liquidity sources. Read more
8. Police arrests 2 soldiers for alleged murder of Islamic cleric in Yobe
Police operatives in Yobe have arrested two soldiers over their alleged involvement in the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami, in the state. Read more
9. Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi on Tuesday killed two suspected kidnappers in the state. Read more
10. Football returns in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Top-flight football has returned in Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia which has kept sporting activities in the country halted for months. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...