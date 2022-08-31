News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 31th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. NNPP denies alliance with Tinubu, explains conflict between Shekarau, Kwankwaso
The run-up to the 2023 elections keeps throwing up more intrigues and subplots after the reports of an alliance between Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party,m (NNPP) and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu. Read more
2. PDP is nothing without Wike, others —Fani-Kayode
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described as empty Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. Read more
3. Appeal Court sacks Kano PDP faction loyal to Kwankwaso
An Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has sacked a Kano State faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, setting aside the decision of a Federal High Court which recognised Alhaji Shehu Sagagi as the chairman of the party in the state. Read more
4. Peter Obi a symbol of frustrated youths, it won’t work — Ex-Kaduna Gov, Makarfi
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, is being used as a “symbol” by “frustrated youths,” according to Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State. Read more
5. ASUU urges Nigerian govt to meet demands with $23m Abacha loot
The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said on Tuesday the union would continue to negotiate with the Federal Government on the quick resolution of the dispute between both parties. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 30th 2022
6. Investors lose N18.3bn as FCMB, Cadbury drag Nigeria’s capital market down
The Nigerian stock market failed to recover from the previous day’s loss with equity capitalization crashing to N26.77 trillion on Tuesday. Read more
7. NNPC to supply Dangote refinery crude oil for 20 years
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has reached an agreement with Dangote Refinery to supply crude oil for 20 years. Read more
8. Many trapped as three-storey building collapses in Kano
An unspecified number people were trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed at a popular GSM market in Kano State on Tuesday. Read more
9.Death toll in Jigawa flood hits 56
The death toll in the Jigawa State flood has risen to 56 with over 2,000 houses destroyed. Read more
10. Chelsea beaten as Southampton come from behind to win 2-1
Chelsea picked up their second defeat of the season as they squandered their lead to lose 2-1 to .,…, in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Read more
