Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 3nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi’s experience not enough to take charge of Presidency —Okowa

The governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has claimed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, lacks the necessary expertise to lead Nigeria. Read more

2. ‘US kills terrorists, Nigeria pampers them,’ Femi Fani-Kayode aims jibe at Buhari’s govt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the killing of the leader of al-Qaeda terrorist organisation, Ayman Al Zawahiri, by United States forces. Read more

3. ‘I will fight, die for Nigeria if there is war’ —Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has vowed to fight and die for Nigeria if a war should break out in the country. Read more

4. REVIEW… ASUU STRIKE: Joke on Buhari as presidential directive fails to sway lecturers; students lose 13 months

Nigerian public universities were shut down on February 14, 2022, after lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) downed tools in protest of the inability of the federal government to meet its part of an agreement earlier signed. Read more

5. Group protests, wants Buhari to sack NSA, Defence Minister over insecurity….or else

A group under the aegies of the Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI), on Monday staged a protest in Abuja and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), over their inability to tackle insecurity in the country and for allegedly abdicating their duties. Read more

6. Honeywell, Jaiz Bank lead Nigerian capital market’s N364.3bn recovery

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N27.30 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read more

7. Disharmony within Buhari cabinet, as Pantami opposes plan to impose 5% tax on calls, text, data

Minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, has opposed a plan by the federal government to impose five per cent excise duty on telecommunications services in the country. Read more

8. 16 passengers die in Lagos auto crash

At least 16 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Alaro City road in Epe local government area of Lagos State on Tuesday. Read more

9. Attackers of Abuja-Kaduna train reportedly release 5 more hostages, 35 still in captivity

Abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train have reportedly released five more victims about five months after the unfortunate incident. Read more

10. Taiwo Laidi wins Nigeria’s fifth medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria have now won five medals and counting, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as weightlifter Taiwo Liadi claimed another medal for Team Nigeria finshed second. Read more

