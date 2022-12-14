Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 14, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt to commence second phase of prosecution of Boko Haram suspects

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), has confirmed that the Federal Government would resume the prosecution of Boko Haram terror suspects currently being held in various military formations in Nigeria.Read more

2. Court dismisses certificate forgery suit against Tinubu

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a certificate forgery suit against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

3. PDP crisis: I have nothing personal against Atiku – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has cleared the air on his relationship with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, insisting he does not have personal issues with the latter.Read more

4. PDP says Gov Uzodinma’s failure fuelling insecurity in Imo

The failure of Governor Hope Uzodimma and his poor performance are the major factors fuelling insecurity in Imo State, according to the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement on Monday.Read more

5. Senate moves to reduce president’s power on removal of EFCC chairman

A bill seeking to reduce the power of the president on the sack of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) scaled the second reading in the Senate on Tuesday.Read more

6. NGX: Investors drop N24.8bn amid losses in Jaiz Bank, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N24.8 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.09 percent at the end of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. Foreign investors withdrew N171bn from Nigeria’s capital market in 10 months – Report

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has revealed that foreign investors withdrew a total sum of N171 billion from the capital market between January and October this year.Read more

8. NDLEA seizes Indian hemp, tramadol, others in Katsina

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated about 7.1 kilograms of cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp and three other illicit substances in Katsina State.Read more

9. Police Investigate removal of 12 year old boy’s eye in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command is now on the trail of two people suspected to be ritualists who plucked out the eye of 12 years old Almajiri boy, Najib Hussaini.Read more

10. Messi, Alvarez score as Argentina thrash Croatia to reach World Cup final

Argentina have sealed a place in the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday night.Read more

