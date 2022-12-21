News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 21, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Okupe steps down as Labour Party campaign DG hours after conviction for money laundering
The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has resigned from the position.Read more
2. Gbajabiamila meets Buhari, disowns Reps member on stamp duties claim
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the State House, Abuja.Read more
3. Again, CBN gov, Emefiele, snubs Reps, after escaping DSS arrest
For the second time in two weeks, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has snubbed the request of the House of Representatives to appear before the lower chamber.Read more
4. Senate confirms Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, as NDDC Chair
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie as the susbtantive chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).Read more
5. Police IG unveils new strategy to arrest, prosecute vote buying politicians
The Nigeria Police has devised new strategies to arrest and prosecute politicians who are into vote buying ahead of the 2023 general elections, according to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali.Read more
6. Nigeria’s capital market posts marginal gain amid bears-bulls standoff
The Nigerian capital market ended trading on Tuesday with the equity capitalization rising to N26.915 trillion.Read more
7. Ebenezer Onyeagwu remains GMD —Zenith Bank
Zenith Bank on Tuesday addressed the confusion surrounding its leadership after a document hinted that the Group Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, had exited his position.Read more
8. Court sentences Enugu college accountant to 304 years in prison for N34.9m theft
Justice Kenneth Okpe of the Enugu State High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Emmanuel Sombo, an accountant with the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, to 304 years in prison for theft of N34.9 million belonging to the college.Read more
9. Gov Buni orders release of teenager detained for alleged criticism on social media
The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered the immediate release of a 16-year-old boy who was detained by the police for allegedly insulting him on social media.Read more
10. Nigerian junior curlers clinch Africa’s first 2024 Youth Winter Olympics ticket
Team Nigeria has emerged as the first African team to qualify for the curling event of the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.Read more
