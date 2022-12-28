Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 28, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kwankwaso throws shades at Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, says school cert, diploma holders, bed wetter can’t rule Nigeria

Presidential flag bearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has thrown caution and his gentleman mien to the wind by getting dirty and throwing shades at his opponents ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more

2. 2023: Obi campaign a scam —Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, spokesman for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, described Peter Obi’s campaign as a scam.Read more

3. Obasanjo’s ex-aide, Osuntokun, replaces Okupe as Peter Obi’s campaign DG

The Labour Party has appointed former Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, as the new Director-General of its Presidential Campaign.Read more

4. Middle Belt Forum scores APC-led govt poor, says Nigeria worse off under Buhari

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) on Tuesday said the Buhari-led adminstration had failed to fulfill its myriad of promises to Nigerians.Read more

5. 2023: APC launches governorship campaign in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday flagged off its governorship campaign for the 2023 general elections in Zamfara State.Read more

6. Crude oil price falls below $85, IMF sends warning to Nigeria

The global crude oil price has continued to hover around $75 to $84 per barrel in the last few weeks and experts believe it could drop below $50 in the coming months.Read more

7. Airline operators face 2 years in prison as NCAA moves to enforce 5% charge on ticket sales

Airline operators in Nigeria risk a two-year imprisonment, N5 million fine, or both for failing to remit the mandatory five percent charge from sales of tickets and cargo services.Read more

8. Three die as angry youths set APC chairman’s house ablaze in Ebonyi

Angry youths on Monday evening set ablaze the house of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, at Ekoli-Edda community, Afikpo South local government area of the state.Read more

9. FRSC confirms 7 dead, 29 injured in Calabar carnival

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed on Tuesday that seven persons died and 29 others were injured in an incident during the annual Calabar Carnival in Cross River State.Read more

10. Brilliant Man Utd thrash Nottingham at Old Trafford

Manchester United made a victorious return to the Premier League season as they thrashed Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.Read more

