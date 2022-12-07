Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 7, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. No evidence I receive share of Lagos revenue – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, dismissed claims he receives a share of the revenue generated by the Lagos State government.Read more

2. Court throws out PDP suit seeking to disqualify Rivers Accord guber candidate

The Port Harcourt, Rivers State division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, threw out a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of the Accord Party governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and his running mate, to contest the 2023 general elections, for lack of jurisdiction.Read more

3. IPOB distances self from Simon Ekpa’s planned 5-day sit-at-home in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disowned the video circulating in the social media ordering a five-day sit-at-home through out Biafra land beginning from December 9 to December 14, 2022.Read more

4. ASUU factional union, CONUA, blows hot, to sue Nigerian govt over withheld salaries

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has expressed its disappointment with the Federal Government, especially the Ministry of Labour and Employment, over the non-payment of its members’ withheld salaries.Read more

5. HURIWA calls for arrest of NIRSAL ex-MD secretly dismissed over alleged N5.6bn fraud

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to arrest and prosecute the Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, who was recently dismissed over allegatins of a N5.6 billion fraud.Read more

6. Demands for Honeywell, Ecobank, others’ shares lift Nigeria’s capital market

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 0.1 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. CBN limits cash withdrawal to N100,000 weekly

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has limited weekly cash withdrawals over the counter to N100,000 for individuals and N500,000 for organisations regardless of their size.Read more

8. Labour Party House of Assembly candidate in Imo, Chukwunonye dies

The Labour Party House of Assembly Candidate for Okigwe Constituency in Imo State, Irouno Chukwunonye, is dead.Read more

9. EFCC arrests 19-year-old man for alleged $450,000 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 19-year-old man, Iredia Endurance, for alleged $450,000 fraud.Read more

10. World Cup: Ramos hat-trick as Portugal thrash Swiss to set up Morocco quarterfinal

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick for Portugal in their 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in a thrilling World Cup round of 16 encounter on Tuesday night.Read more

