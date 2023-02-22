Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 22, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, raises fresh questions on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket
The Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday took another swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting a Muslim-Muslim ticket for this year’s election.Read more
2. El-Rufai alleges Emefiele connived with PDP on naira redesign
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday explained why the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors opposed the redesign of the naira notes initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more
3. Aisha Buhari denies sharing fake CBN release on Instagram, blames hackers
The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has distanced herself from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) press release posted on her Instagram page earlier on Tuesday.Read more
4. ‘We will announce our preferred presidential candidate Thursday’, —NANS
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said its preferred presidential candidate will be unveiled on Thursday in time for the 2023 presidential election on February 25.Read more
5. Falana decries uncertainty surrounding 2023 elections
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Tuesday expressed concern at the uncertainty surrounding next Saturday’s election.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday February 20th 2023
6. Nigeria’s capital market reports N19.08bn loss, Geregu, GTCO top trading
The Nigerian capital market closed trading on Tuesday with a N19.08 billion loss.Read more
7. External reserves drop by $1.25bn as Nigerians dump Naira for Dollar amid scarcity
Amid the scarcity of Naira notes, Nigerians seem to be dumping the country’s currency for Dollar as the country’s external reserves went down by –1.97 per cent since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced its plan to redesign the Naira notes.Read more
8. INEC creates 61 polling centres for IDPs in Zamfara
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 61 new polling centres for Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara State.Read more
9. LASU staff dies trying to withdraw cash in bank
A staff of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Johnson Ademola, died Monday afternoon while trying to withdraw cash in one of the banks at the institution.Read more
10. UCL: Madrid come from two down to thrash Liverpool, Osimhen’s Napoli win at Frankfurt
Real Madrid secured an incredible comeback win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday night.Read more
