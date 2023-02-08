Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 8th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. NAIRA CRISIS: Buhari, Emefiele, governors, EFCC boss meet
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the state governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.Read more
2. Lai Mohammed claims opposition’s court order reason Buhari can’t end citizens’ pain from naira scarcity
The Federal Government has blamed opposition parties for “restricting” President Muhammadu Buhari from putting an end to the sufferings Nigerians are going through due to the cash crunch resulting from the naira redesign.Read more
3. Sanwo-Olu suspends governorship campaign over naira, fuel scarcity
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended his campaign rallies indefinitely over the current naira and fuel scarcity in the country.Read more
4. Lagos, Ogun, three others get new police commissioners
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of new commissioners of police to Lagos and four other states.Read more
5. OSUN: APC, PDP feud over Adeleke’s 100-day achievements in office
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have traded words regarding the achievements of Governor Ademola Adeleke-led since his assumption to power.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 5th 2023
6. NGX: Investors lose N37.02bn amid sell-off in Japaul Gold, UAC Nigeria
Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N37.02 billion to sell-off in Japaul Gold and UAC Nigeria, among others on Tuesday.Read more
7. Naira scarcity: Zenith Bank shuts down branches, staff disguise to work
Zenith Bank Plc has shut down some of its branches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states following attacks from customers over their inability to withdraw funds from the bank’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and other platforms.Read more
8. Police arraigns Atiku supporters for wrongful assembly in Rivers
Police on Tuesday arraigned 20 members of the Atiku Support Organisation at a Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for alleged cultism, conspiracy and wrongful assembly.Read more
9. Police arrests fake DSS officer, 10 others in Osun
Police operatives in Osun have arrested a fake Department of State Service (DSS) officer, seven suspected kidnappers, and three others for armed robbery in the state.Read more
10. Onuachu eager to help Southampton survive relegation
Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has expressed his eagerness to do all it takes to help Southampton survive relegation this season.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...