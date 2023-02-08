Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 8th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. NAIRA CRISIS: Buhari, Emefiele, governors, EFCC boss meet

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the state governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.Read more

2. Lai Mohammed claims opposition’s court order reason Buhari can’t end citizens’ pain from naira scarcity

The Federal Government has blamed opposition parties for “restricting” President Muhammadu Buhari from putting an end to the sufferings Nigerians are going through due to the cash crunch resulting from the naira redesign.Read more

3. Sanwo-Olu suspends governorship campaign over naira, fuel scarcity

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended his campaign rallies indefinitely over the current naira and fuel scarcity in the country.Read more

4. Lagos, Ogun, three others get new police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of new commissioners of police to Lagos and four other states.Read more

5. OSUN: APC, PDP feud over Adeleke’s 100-day achievements in office

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have traded words regarding the achievements of Governor Ademola Adeleke-led since his assumption to power.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 5th 2023

6. NGX: Investors lose N37.02bn amid sell-off in Japaul Gold, UAC Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N37.02 billion to sell-off in Japaul Gold and UAC Nigeria, among others on Tuesday.Read more

7. Naira scarcity: Zenith Bank shuts down branches, staff disguise to work

Zenith Bank Plc has shut down some of its branches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states following attacks from customers over their inability to withdraw funds from the bank’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and other platforms.Read more

8. Police arraigns Atiku supporters for wrongful assembly in Rivers

Police on Tuesday arraigned 20 members of the Atiku Support Organisation at a Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for alleged cultism, conspiracy and wrongful assembly.Read more

9. Police arrests fake DSS officer, 10 others in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested a fake Department of State Service (DSS) officer, seven suspected kidnappers, and three others for armed robbery in the state.Read more

10. Onuachu eager to help Southampton survive relegation

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has expressed his eagerness to do all it takes to help Southampton survive relegation this season.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now