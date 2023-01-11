Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 11, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Rivers govt files fresh case against Amaechi for alleged sale of assets

The Rivers State government has filed a fresh suit against the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at the state High Court in Port Harcourt over the alleged sale of state assets, ThisDay reports.Read more

2. DSS alleges disgruntled politicians behind smear campaign against DG

The Department of State Services (DSS) claimed on Tuesday some disgruntled politicians were behind the smear campaign against its Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.Read more

3. PDP CRISIS: Ortom re-enforces G5 stand, denies group endorsed Atiku

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has told Nigerians to disregard stories making the rounds that the renegade G5 governors have finally endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 election.Read more

4. Nigerian govt addresses fears over possible cancellation of 2023 electionsl

In response to concerns raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the likely postponement of the 2023 general elections courtesy of insecurity, the Nigerian Government on Tuesday allayed such fears, saying the election would hold as scheduled.Read more

5. Buhari rallies Nigerians behind Tinubu at APC campaign in Yobe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the Nigerians to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in next month’s election.Read more

6. NGX: Investors drop N134.2bn as FBN Holdings, BUA Cement top trading

The investment value in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.47 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. 200 may lose jobs as Meta shuts down East African hub

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has shut down its East African content moderation hub, a development that may cost 200 staff their jobs.Read more

8. Police arrests suspected gunrunners in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested two suspected gunrunners and live ammunition in the state.Read more

9. Bandits release abducted ex-army officer, children in Zamfara

Bandits in Zamfara have released the abducted former army officer, Rabiu Garba Yandoto, and his two children.Read more

10. WWC: Our focus is to advance from group stage, says Falcons boss Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is optimistic of an impressive performance at the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup finals coming up in Australia & New Zealand in the summer.Read more

