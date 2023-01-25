Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday January 25th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court affirms Adebutu as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed Oladipupo Adebutu as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State.Read more

2. Winning FCT not necessity to emerge President, Falana clarifies Section 134 of 1999 Constitution

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Tuesday, clarified that winning the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was not a requirement to emerge as the President of the country.Read more

3. 2023: Again, PDP drags Tinubu to court, seeks to nullify his candidacy

The permutations by political parties to disqualify their candidates from the forthcoming polls have continued unabated, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council on Monday dragged APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to court seeking his disqualification.Read more

4. Naja’atu a deceptive mole fired for incompetence, APC reacts to director’s defection to PDP

The recent defection of a prominent erstwhile member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Naja’atu Mohammed, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elicited a response from her former camp.Read more

5. Adeleke, Osun APC trade blames over insecurity, rising violence

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been trading blames over the growing insecurity and violence that has engulfed the state in the past few weeks.Read more

6. NGX: Investors in Nigerian Breweries, Caverton, others lose N24.5bn to low demand for shares

Investors in the Nigerian capital market with Nigerian Breweries, Caverton and other entities’ shares lost N24.58 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by 0.08 percent on Tuesday.Read more

7. CBN insists on January 31 deadline for return of old notes

Despite pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again reiterated its stance that there will be no extension to the deadline of January 31, 2023, for the return of old naira notes.Read more

8. Police arrests man for allegedly offering N1m bribe to secure release of suspected kidnapper

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a 62-year-old man, Bamuwa Umaru, for allegedly offering a bribe to secure the release of a suspected kidnapper in the state.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests four suspected kidnappers in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Zamfara State.Read more

10. Ex-Portugal boss Santos takes over as Poland coach

Fernando Santos, a former handler for Portugal, has been named the new head coach of Poland.Read more

