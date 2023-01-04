Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 4, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Like Obasanjo, Niger Delta leader, Clark, endorses Obi
A former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, for president in the forthcoming election.Read more
2. Buhari urges Senate to approve restructuring of CBN N22trn loans
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to reconsider its position on his proposal to securitize the Federal Government’s outstanding Ways and Means balance at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more
3. 2023: Tinubu meets North-West Muslim leaders, promises clean campaignl
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday met with North-West Muslim leaders in Kano.Read more
4. Buhari approves deployment of technology to tackle insecurity in South-East
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to tackle insecurity in Imo and other states in the South- East.Read more
5. 2023: Diri meets Obaseki, Okowa, urges G5 governors to support PDP
The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Tuesday appealed to the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to retrace their steps and support the party in its quest to win the February 25 presidential election.Read more
READ ALSO:10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021
6. NGX: BUA Foods, UBA among top gainers as market cap rises by N187.6bn
The Nigerian capital market returned from the New Year break on Tuesday with a 0.6 percent rise in equity capitalization.Read more
7. CBN says Nigeria to become cashless by 2025
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the use of cash will naturally slow by 2025.Read more
8. Police says suspected murderer of Lagos lawyer can’t account for two bullets
The police said on Tuesday Drambi Vandi, the policeman who fired the shots that murdered the pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, in the Ajah region of Lagos State on Christmas Day, was unable to account for the bullets.Read more
9. 15 dead, five injured in Kogi auto crash
At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead and five others seriously injured in an auto crash in Kogi State on Tuesday.Read more
10. EPL: Arsenal drop points, Man Utd win as Everton, Leicester lose at home
Arsenal dropped points for only the third time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...