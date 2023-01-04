Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 4, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Like Obasanjo, Niger Delta leader, Clark, endorses Obi

A former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, for president in the forthcoming election.Read more

2. Buhari urges Senate to approve restructuring of CBN N22trn loans

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to reconsider its position on his proposal to securitize the Federal Government’s outstanding Ways and Means balance at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

3. 2023: Tinubu meets North-West Muslim leaders, promises clean campaignl

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday met with North-West Muslim leaders in Kano.Read more

4. Buhari approves deployment of technology to tackle insecurity in South-East

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to tackle insecurity in Imo and other states in the South- East.Read more

5. 2023: Diri meets Obaseki, Okowa, urges G5 governors to support PDP

The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Tuesday appealed to the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to retrace their steps and support the party in its quest to win the February 25 presidential election.Read more

6. NGX: BUA Foods, UBA among top gainers as market cap rises by N187.6bn

The Nigerian capital market returned from the New Year break on Tuesday with a 0.6 percent rise in equity capitalization.Read more

7. CBN says Nigeria to become cashless by 2025

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the use of cash will naturally slow by 2025.Read more

8. Police says suspected murderer of Lagos lawyer can’t account for two bullets

The police said on Tuesday Drambi Vandi, the policeman who fired the shots that murdered the pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, in the Ajah region of Lagos State on Christmas Day, was unable to account for the bullets.Read more

9. 15 dead, five injured in Kogi auto crash

At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead and five others seriously injured in an auto crash in Kogi State on Tuesday.Read more

10. EPL: Arsenal drop points, Man Utd win as Everton, Leicester lose at home

Arsenal dropped points for only the third time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.Read more

