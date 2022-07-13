Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 13th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘You will labour till death,’ Tinubu mocks PDP, Labour Party ahead of Osun guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party ahead of the Osun State governorship election. Read more

2. 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Ayo Adebanjo, on Tuesday declared his support for the 2023 presidential bid of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi. Read more

3. Ameachi’s ally, Tonye Princewill, protests APC Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, dumps party

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, and an ally of former Transport Minster, Rotimi Amaechi, Tonye Princewill, has resigned his membership of the party over the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

4. APC governorship candidate in Sokoto picks ex-budget commissioner, Gobir, as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, has picked the state’s former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Idris Gobir, as his running mate in the 2023 general election. Read more

5. INEC warns against vote-buying in Osun governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday warned the electorate against the act of vote-buying ahead of the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for July 16. Read more

6. NNPC secures court order to stop ExxonMobil from leaving Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has secured an injunction from the Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the sale of shares of ExxonMobil’s Nigerian unit to any third parties. Read more

7. Twitter’s law firm accuses Elon Musk of breaching acquisition agreement

The law firm hired by Twitter, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, said the acquisition process is still on, ruling out Elon Musk’s withdrawal, despite the former disclosing the investor has breached the agreement. Read more

8. Troops kill suspected assailants of Bauchi village head

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have killed two suspected assailants of a village head simply identified as Alhaji Saleh Abdulhamid in Bauchi State. Read more

9. Police kills suspected armed robber in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have killed a notorious armed robbery suspect in the state. Read more

10. Man Utd thrash Liverpool 4-0 in pre-season friendly

Manchester United put up a fine performance on Tuesday afternoon to thrash Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly game. Read more

