Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday July 20th 2022

1. Buhari orders education minister, Adamu, to resolve dispute with ASUU in 14 days

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) within 14 days. Read more

2. APC chairman, Adamu blames internal crisis for party’s defeat in Osun election

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has explained why the party lost last weekend’s governorship election in Osun State. Read more

3. IPOB warns against fraudulent persons soliciting funds on its behalf

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed concern over situations in which individuals purportedly claimed they had permission to gather money for their security division, the Eastern Security Network ESN). Read more

4. Court adjourns hearing in suit challenging PDP guber primary in Zamfara

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday adjourned till July 26, hearing in the suit challenging the credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Zamfara State. Read more

5. Sanwo-Olu, others may suffer same fate as Oyetola unless… —APC Chieftain, Nabena

Hon. Yekini Nabena, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national publicity secretary, has warned the party’s leaders that the time for taking people for granted is over. Read more

6. Japaul Gold, Caverton on losers’ list, as Nigerian stock market value slumps

The capital market nosedived by -0.02% on Tuesday, as longterm growth sentiment remain scarce on the exchange floor. Read more

7. NNPC approves N179 per litre pump price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has approved a new pump price after weeks of promises that it will retain N165. Read more

8. $3.5M FRAUD: EFCC extradites FBI wanted internet fraud suspect to US

A wire fraud suspect, Fatade Idowu Olamilekan on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation )FBI) was on Thursday July 14, 2022, extradited to the United States for allegedly stealing over $3.5M worth of equipment in various cities across the US. Read more

9. Abducted Kaduna Catholic priest found dead

One of the two Catholic priests abducted by bandits last week, Rev. Father John Mark Cheitnum, has been found dead. Read more

10. We are proud of Super Falcons even in defeat —Nigerian Govt

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has saluted the spirited display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons despite their defeat to hosts Morocco in the second Semifinals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). Read more

