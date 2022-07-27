Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday July 27th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ganduje assures organised labour of immediate solution to ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress has received assurances from Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje that the Nigeria Governors Forum would make every effort to promote a peaceful resolution to the ongoing dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

2. Tribunal grants Segun Oni’s request for inspection of Ekiti election materials

The Ekiti State governorship election petitions tribunal on Tuesday granted the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Engr. Segun Oni’s request to conduct physical inspection of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ballot papers used in last month’s election in the state. Read more

3. Osun gov-elect, Adeleke constitutes transition committee

The Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, constituted a 37-member transition committee to facilitate a smooth transition to his government. Read more

4. Court adjourns suit challenging PDP governorship primary in Zamfara to July 29

The Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the suit challenging credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Zamfara to July 29. Read more

5. IPOB debunks reports of factionalisation, accuses Nigerian govt of infiltration, spread of fake news

Contrary to rumours that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are divided into groups, the group has stated that there are no factions within its movement and agitation. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday July 26th 2022

6. Investors lose N516.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues bearish run

The Nigerian capital market continued to suffer significant losses after the bourse’s share depreciated by -1.86 percent on Tuesday. Read more

7. IMF retains 3.4% growth prospect for Nigeria amid soaring inflation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) retained the 3.4 percent growth projection for the Nigerian economy this year despite soaring inflation, and the country’s inability to cash in on the rising price of crude oil. Read more

8. Guard troops: Military confirms 3 casualties, denies abduction of soldiers by terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday confirmed that three soldiers were killed during the attack on troops of the 7 Guards Battalion by suspected terrorists in Abuja. Read more

9. Police arrests 18 suspected cattle rustlers, over 500 livestock in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe have arrested 18 suspected cattle rustlers and recovered and over 500 livestock in the state. Read more

10. Nigeria seeking to co-host 2025 AFCON with Benin Republic —Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that there is a possibility of Nigeria co-hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now