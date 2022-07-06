News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 6th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Talks about Kwankwaso, Obi alliance dead and buried – Doyin Okupe
A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, said on Tuesday talks on the alliance between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was dead and buried. Read more
2. IPOB details more alleged atrocities by Army against civilians in Cross River
The Nigerian Army has again come under fire from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over alleged killings at the Nko hamlet in Cross River State’s Obubra Local Government Area. Read more
3. Nigerian govt has trained 1,600 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists who are now useful to society —Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has so far trained 1,600 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists in various fields who have been re-integrated into society where they are now contributing positively to their environments. Read more
4. Reps summon Ahmed, Sylva, Kyari in fuel consumption probe
The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd, Melee Kyari, to appear before its ad hoc committee probing the volume of fuel consumed in Nigeria daily. Read more
5. APC accuses Bauchi govt of harassing opponents, condemns Assembly crisis
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi on Tuesday condemned the leadership crisis in the State House of Assembly. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 5th 2022
6. Nigeria’s market drops N110.4bn as CAP, GTCO top trade
The equity capitalisation in the Nigerian capital market depreciated by -0.39 percent as sell-off among stockholders led to a loss of N110.4 billion at the close of business on Tuesday. Read more
7. CBN’s MPC members express concerns about govt’s debt structure, borrowings
Members of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee, (MPC) have expressed concern over the increasing Eurobonds component in Nigeria’s external debt structure. Read more
8. Fire razes 30 shops in Kano
Fire razed on Tuesday razed 30 temporary shelters in Bompai, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Read more
9. Gunmen attack Buhari’s security team in Katsina
Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the security team attached to President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State. Read more
10. Ebuehi signs three-year contract with Serie A club Empoli
Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has signed a contract until 2025, with Serie A club Empoli from Portuguese side, Benfica. Read more
