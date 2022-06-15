Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday June 15th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi unprepared for Nigeria’s presidency — Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said on Tuesday his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, was unfit to become Nigeria’s president. Read more

2. Buhari’s aide, Bashir, slams opponents bothered by APC Muslim-Muslim ticket consideration

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Tuesday scoffed at members of opposition parties for being bothered about the affairs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

3. Northern Elders charge parties, candidates on issue-based campaigns ahead of 2023 elections

The Northern Elders’ Forum on Tuesday charged Nigerian politicians to run issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. Breakaway IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa, insists no election in Igbo land, accuses Peter Obi of killing Biafran agitators

Former Radio Biafra Director General and leader of a breakaway IPOB group, IPOB Autopilot, Simon Ekpa, has insisted that there will be no election in the South-East region of the country in 2023 without the country conducting a referendum. Read more

5. CNG links low voters’ registration in north to Buhari’s poor performance

Apex Northern socio-cultural organisation, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has decried the apparent voter apathy in the region following the low turnout of residents for the continues voters registration exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday June 14th 2022

6. NGX: Investors lose N47.3bn after resumption from Democracy Day holiday

The Nigerian capital market resumed from the public holiday with a loss of N47.3billion at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read more

7. World Bank predicts additional seven million Nigerians will become poor by end of 2022

The World Bank has increased the number of Nigerians expected to fall into poverty by the end of 2022 to seven million, following the increase in inflation to 16.82% year-on-year in April 2022. Read more

8. Delta varsity dismisses two lecturers for alleged fraud

The Governing Council of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, has dismissed two lecturers of the institution for alleged academic fraud. Read more

9. Gunmen abduct two worshippers in Ogun church

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday abducted two members of a Celestial Church of Christ at Wasimi in the Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State. Read more

10. Nigeria’s Eaglets advance to WAFU B semifinal after beating Togo 3-1

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have reached the semifinals of the ongoing WAFU B Championship after defeating Togo Tuesday evening. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now