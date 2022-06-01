Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday June 1st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Buhari urges governors to support him in picking his successor

President Muhammadu Buhari may be aiming for a consensus candidate for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential elections. Read more

2. PDP to present certificate of return to Atiku Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will present the certificate of return to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku on Wednesday. Read more

3. APC lists Okorocha for screening despite court appearance

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has listed embattled former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for its presidential primary screening today despite his scheduled appearance at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in continuation of his N2.9 billion fraud case. Read more

4. PDP to conduct fresh governorship primary in Bauchi after Gov Mohammed’s failed presidential bid

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State will conduct a fresh governorship primary election following the failure of state Governor, Bala Mohammed, to clinch the party’s presidential ticket of the party. Read more

5. ‘Southern govs didn’t betray you, they opted for aspirant to defeat northern sentiments’, Shehu Sani replies Wike

Former Kaduna gubernatorial aspirant, Shehu Sani, has replied Nyeson Wike of Rivers State who said he was betrayed by southern governors in the just-concluded presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

6. Investors lose N421.5bn as Nigerian Breweries, others drag stock market down

The Nigerian capital market extended its bearish run following the crash in the equity capitalization by 1.45% on Tuesday. Read more

7. Abducted Methodist Prelate confirms payment of N100m to kidnappers

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, said on Tuesday the church paid N100 million ransom to his kidnappers before he was released alongside two other clerics. Read more

8. Bandits reportedly kill over 30 vigilantes in Zamfara community

Armed bandits have reportedly killed over 30 members of a local vigilante group known as known as Yan Sakai in the Gidan Dan Inna community in Auki district, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Read more

9. Two die in Ogun auto crash

At least two persons were confirmed dead in an auto accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogere, Ogun State, on Tuesday. Read more

10. Benzema named Champions League player of the season

Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema has been named the best player of the UEFA Champions League this season. Read more

