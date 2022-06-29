Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 29th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Former CJN Tanko faces inquest as Senate insists on probe over judiciary crisis

The Senate, on Tuesday, insisted that the investigation into the activities of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, will proceed. Read more

2. Tinubu’s running mate, Masari declares school certificates, others missing

Kabiru Masari, the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has declared missing his school certificates and the document for a landed property in Katsina State. Read more

3. Kwankwaso, Obi joint ticket will boost South-East’s hope for presidency – Abdulmumin Jibrin

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Tuesday stressed the need for the Labour Party to form an alliance with his party ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. Court rejects IPOB leader, Kanu’s, bail application

The High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday rejected the bail application for detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group. Read more

5. New PVC registrations hit 10.4m —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has recorded a fresh registration of 10,487,972 voters since it commenced the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), bringing to a total 84 million Nigerians who are officially registered to vote. Read more

6. Investors lose N85.6bn as Nigeria’s capital market ends bullish run

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N85.64 billion on Tuesday as the bourse finally ended its three-day bullish run on the trading floor. Read more

7. Nigerian govt to clampdown on fuel retailers selling above N165/litre

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has threatened to shut down filling stations selling fuel above the approved pump price of N165 per litre. Read more

8. Zamfara Assembly recommends death penalty for kidnappers, bandits, informants

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed a bill recommending the death penalty for kidnappers, bandits, their informants and all banditry-related offences in the state. Read more

9. Gunmen kill three in Ebonyi community

Gunmen on Monday killed three persons at Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Read more

10. Nigeria invites 12 players for FIBA African W’Cup qualifiers

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has released a 12-man roster for the third window of the FIBA African World Cup qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda between June 27 and July 5, 2022. Read more

