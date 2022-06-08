Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday June 8th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC: Bankole, Badaru, Boroffice withdraw from presidential race, pledge support for Tinubu

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and two other aspirants on Tuesday pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race for former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu. Read more

2. Court upholds Odii, drops Ogba as Ebonyi PDP guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State has upheld the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State that produced Dr Ifeanyi Odii as the party’s candidate. Read more

3. Announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate was a media creation —APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified the reports about the imposition of Senate Chairman, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s presidential candidate by its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. Read more

4. APC CONVENTION: Bakare demands new order, hopeful to become Nigeria’s 16th president

The Founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, declared on Tuesday he would not step down for any aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race. Read more

5. 2023: PDP charges governorship candidates to reconcile with defeated aspirants

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Tuesday urged the party’s governorship candidates to reconcile with defeated aspirants before the 2023 governorship elections. Read more

6. NGX: Shareholders make N99.4bn as investment in UAC Nigeria, others grow

Investors in the Nigerian capital market smiled home with N99.4billion on Tuesday following the growth in their total investment by 0.34 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Bureaux De Change operators offer to end multiple exchange rates as Naira sells for N615/$1

The President of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, said on Tuesday his members would help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to control the movement of the foreign exchange rates. Read more

8. Northern coalition slams Okada ban by Lagos govt, says it’s targeted at northerners

The Coalition of Northern Groups has issued a statement condemning the Lagos State Government’s continuous seizure and destruction of Okada motorcycles, claiming that the operation targets northern operators and was thus “totally unacceptable.” Read more

9. B’Haram terrorists on rampage in Borno, abduct passengers, set trucks of food, petrol tanker on fire

While the attention of Nigerians have been diverted to the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, terrorists of the dreaded Boko Haram sect were on the rampage on Monday along the Damaturu-Biu road and the Maiduguri-Bama road in Borno State where scores of passengers were abducted. Read more

10. Nigeria vs Sierra Leone AFCON qualifier to be played behind closed doors

The Nigeria Football Federation has reiterated that Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter between the Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will be played without fans in the stands. Read more

