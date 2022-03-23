News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday March 24, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. PDP wants to sneak back to power through destabilization of Nigeria – Presidency
The Presidency on Tuesday urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to promote social cohesion and peaceful co-existence rather than inciting anarchy and disorderliness in the society. Read More
2. Unacceptable! Senate reacts to court ruling on Electoral Act, to take decision Wednesday
The need for the Senate to debate the ruling of the Federal High Court ordering the Attorney-General of the Federation to remove Section 84(12) from the Electoral Act was established on Tuesday. Read More
3. Plateau assembly declares ex-speaker’s seat vacant over defection
The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday’s declared the seat of the lawmaker representing Jos East constituency, Hon. Ayuba Abok vacant for defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read More
4. ENDSARS panel orders NDLEA to produce Kyari March 30
An independent panel of inquiry probing allegations of brutality and other rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to produce the suspended Head of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, unfailingly on March 30. Read More
5. Again, Women storm National Assembly in protest against rejected gender bills
Women groups on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly to protest the rejection of a number of gender bills by the two chambers of the National Assembly. Read More
6. Investors lose N51.4bn as FCMB fails to lift Nigeria’s stock market
Nigeria’s capital market maintained its downward trend on Tuesday as sell-off fuelled a 0.2 percent drop in shareholders’ investments at the bourse. Read More
7. Buhari commissions new airport terminal in Lagos
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned a new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Read More
8. Nigerian govt releases N142.6m to 14 tertiary institutions for mineral research
The Federal Government has released N142.6million to 14 tertiary institutions in the country to conduct research on mineral deposits. Read More
9. Bandits kill two soldiers, 32 others in Kaduna attacks
Bandits on Sunday night killed 34 persons, including two soldiers during attacks on several communities in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State. Read More
10. Okagbare didn’t appeal 10-year doping ban by AIU, Court confirm
The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has confirmed that Nigerian athlete, Blessing Okagbare, did not appeal against the 10 years ban handed to her. Read More
