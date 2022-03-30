Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday March 30, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Soludo forwards commissioners’ list to Anambra Assembly for approval

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday, forwarded a list of 20 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval. Read More

2. Kwankwaso finally dumps PDP after weeks of speculation

After weeks of speculation about his political future, a former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read More

3. TRAIN ATTACK: Buhari summons service chiefs over worsening insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday summoned the Service Chiefs to an urgent meeting in the State House, Abuja. Read More

4. Nigeria needs over N3bn to fix equipment damaged in Kaduna train attack – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would require more than N3billion to fix equipment damaged during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train by bandits. Read More

5. Shareholders lose N27.35bn as Nigeria’s stock market extends bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N27.3 billion following the crash in equity capitalisation by 0.10 percent on Tuesday. Read More

6. Ecobank Nigeria’s revenue dropped by $46m in 2021 – Report

Ecobank Nigeria’s operating income dropped by -17 percent to $223 million in 2021. Read More

7. Police kill three suspected kidnappers in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have killed three suspected kidnappers in the state. Read More

8. Gunmen kill five in Plateau communities

Gunmen on Monday night killed five persons during an attack on some communities in Iregwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Read More

9. Internet fraudster’s mother sentenced to five years in jail

Justice M.S Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Benin City, on Tuesday sentenced one Debest Osarumwense, to five years imprisonment for aiding a criminal suspect. Read More

10. Ghana beat Nigeria to Qatar World Cup ticket after 1-1 draw in Abuja

The Black Stars of Ghana have sealed qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December. Read More

