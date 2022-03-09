Top 10 Stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, March 9, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court removes Umahi as Ebonyi gov, orders fresh guber election

A Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to vacate the governorship position, for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he won the election. Read More

2. PDP nominates Igariwe, Odogwu as Ebonyi gov, deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted the names of two nominees to replace the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and his deputy to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read More

3. UPDATED: Crisis looms as PDP elects two governorship candidates in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Tuesday elected two governorship candidates at the party’s parallel primaries held in the state. Read More

4. 17 Ebonyi lawmakers to lose seats over defection to APC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the 17 members of the Ebonyi State House of Aseembly who joined Governor Dave Umahi in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vacate their seats. Read More

5. Igbo youths beg Buhari to release Kanu

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read More

6. Bears takeover of Nigeria capital market costs shareholders N58.34bn

The bears maintained control of the Nigeria capital market on Tuesday and pushed down total investment at the bourse by 0.22 percent. Read More

7. Apapa gridlock affects Dangote Sugar operation, as earnings hit N276.50bn

Dangote Sugar reports business growth adversely impacted by Apapa gridlock during operation in 2021, although the company managed to pull 28.8 percent increase in turnover for the period. Read More

8. Reps make U-turn, to revisit three gender bills

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to take another look at three gender-related bills that failed to scale through the ongoing amendments of the 1999 Constitution. Read More

9. Police dismisses reports on removal of BRT passenger, Bamise’s sensitive parts

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, on Tuesday dismissed reports on the mutilation of sensitive body parts of the late fashion designer, Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, by her killers. Read More

10. UCL: Liverpool into Q’finals despite defeat to Inter, Bayern through with Salzburg win

Liverpool have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan in the round of 16. Read More

