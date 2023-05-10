Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 10, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Adeleke remains Osun governor, as Oyetola loses at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sealed the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, upholding the declaration of the governor as the winner of the July 2022 election.Read more

2. APC preference of Akpabio as Senate President is not yet a done deal —Sen Ndume

Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South District, on Tuesday, clarified that the nomination of Senator Godswill Akpabio by the All Progressives Congress {APC} National Working Committee {NWC} does not imply that he is the “anointed” candidate of the party for Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.Read more

3. El-Rufai, Soludo, Sanusi demand fuel subsidy removal

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Anambra counterpart, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to end the fuel subsidy regime in the country.Read more

4. Akpabio, Tajudeen’s pick for NASS leadership mere recommendations – APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, said on Tuesday the nomination of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwill Akpabio, and Abbas Tajudeen for the National Assembly’s top positions was not “cast in stone”.Read more

5. Adeleke praises Buhari, promises ‘more goodies’ in Osun after Supreme Court’s ruling

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s democratic credentials.Read more

6. 15 girls dead, 25 missing in Sokoto boat mishap

At least 15 girls were confirmed dead in a boat accident at Dandeji village, Shagari local government area of Sokoto State on Tuesday.Read more

7. Gunmen reportedly abduct petroleum regulatory commission staff in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a management staff of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Stanley Okwekwe, at Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.Read more

8. Conoil leads gainers, Unity Bank tops losers in Nigerian stock market

Nigerian bourse ended trading on Tuesday with 0.04 per cent or N14.09 billion increase in market capitalisation.Read more

9. NCC sells 3G spectrum to Airtel, MTN at N117.36 billion

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) generated N117.36 billion from Airtel Nigeria and MTN Nigeria after both firms renewed their 3G spectrum.Read more

10. Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Man City in UCL semifinal first leg

Defending champions Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester City in the first leg of their semifinal tie of the Champions League on Tuesday.Read more

