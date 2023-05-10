Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 10, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Adeleke remains Osun governor, as Oyetola loses at Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sealed the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, upholding the declaration of the governor as the winner of the July 2022 election.Read more
2. APC preference of Akpabio as Senate President is not yet a done deal —Sen Ndume
Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South District, on Tuesday, clarified that the nomination of Senator Godswill Akpabio by the All Progressives Congress {APC} National Working Committee {NWC} does not imply that he is the “anointed” candidate of the party for Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.Read more
3. El-Rufai, Soludo, Sanusi demand fuel subsidy removal
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Anambra counterpart, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to end the fuel subsidy regime in the country.Read more
4. Akpabio, Tajudeen’s pick for NASS leadership mere recommendations – APC
The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, said on Tuesday the nomination of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwill Akpabio, and Abbas Tajudeen for the National Assembly’s top positions was not “cast in stone”.Read more
5. Adeleke praises Buhari, promises ‘more goodies’ in Osun after Supreme Court’s ruling
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s democratic credentials.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 8, 2023
6. 15 girls dead, 25 missing in Sokoto boat mishap
At least 15 girls were confirmed dead in a boat accident at Dandeji village, Shagari local government area of Sokoto State on Tuesday.Read more
7. Gunmen reportedly abduct petroleum regulatory commission staff in Akwa Ibom
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a management staff of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Stanley Okwekwe, at Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.Read more
8. Conoil leads gainers, Unity Bank tops losers in Nigerian stock market
Nigerian bourse ended trading on Tuesday with 0.04 per cent or N14.09 billion increase in market capitalisation.Read more
9. NCC sells 3G spectrum to Airtel, MTN at N117.36 billion
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) generated N117.36 billion from Airtel Nigeria and MTN Nigeria after both firms renewed their 3G spectrum.Read more
10. Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Man City in UCL semifinal first leg
Defending champions Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester City in the first leg of their semifinal tie of the Champions League on Tuesday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...