Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday May 11th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Senate amends Electoral Act to allow president, govs, others vote at parties’ primaries

The Senate on Tuesday revised the Electoral Act 2022 to allow ‘statutory delegates,’ or elected officials, to attend and vote in political party conventions, congresses, and meetings. Read more

2. 2023: Jonathan disowns northern group that bought APC presidential form

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has distanced himself from the Northern Coalition that bought the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for him. Read more

3. 2023: INEC rules out extension of deadline for parties’ primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday ruled out the extension of the deadline for the conclusion of primaries by political parties in the country. Read more

4. Court nullifies sale of assets recovered by Malami committee

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday nullified the sale of assets recovered by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), under the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019. Read more

5. Presidency replies Clarke on tenure extension, insists Buhari will leave office in 2023

The Presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari would handover to an elected President at the end of his tenure on May 29 next year. Read more

6. Shareholders lose N52.3bn as investment in Nigeria’s capital market drops by -0.18%

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N52.3 billion on Tuesday following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.18 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. JP Morgan delists Nigeria from emerging market list, as govt plans another $950m debt

JPMorgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market sovereign recommendations over its fiscal woes. Read more

8. To curb frequent collapses, Lagos govt announces mass demolition of defective buildings

The Lagos State Government said on Monday that it would demolish troubled buildings in Ebute Meta and other parts of the state in a week-long exercise. Read more

9. Bandits kill eight in Sokoto, abduct dozens, give conditions for peace

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the killing of eight persons including two women, by suspected bandits who attacked the Taka Lime community of Goronyo Local Government Area of the state on Monday night. Read more

10. Mane nets winner as Liverpool fight back to win at Aston Villa

Sadio Mane scored the winning goal for Liverpool on Tuesday night as they came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League. Read more

