Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 14

1. PDP on life support, may collapse before 2027, ex-Gov, Suswam, warns amid deepening party crisis

As the internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) festers, former Benue State Governor and Senator, Gabriel Suswam, has issued a dire warning that the party could cease to exist before the 2027 general elections if urgent, genuine reconciliation efforts are not made.Read more

2. PDP suffers another blow as three Kebbi senators dump party for APC

In a dramatic shift that further consolidates the ruling party’s hold on the National Assembly, three serving senators from Kebbi State have formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing strategic alignment with their political goals.Read more

3. Court to rule on Natasha’s suspension June 27

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed June 27 for ruling in the case filed by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.Read more

4. Reps reject bill on rotation of presidency among Nigeria’s six zones

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, rejected a bill on the rotation of the presidency among the country’s six geopolitics zones.Read more

5. ‘Sowore is not who he claims; he’s the biggest plant in West Africa sponsored by US intelligence agencies’ —Hundeyin

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin has exposed former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, claiming his stance as a revolutionary activist is just a front as he is the biggest plant in West Africa who is sponsored by US Intelligence Agencies.Read more

6. Heavy rainfall ahead as NiMet predicts up to 290 rainy days in Southern Nigeria for 2025

Nigeria’s southern coastal states are in for a long and wet year, according to the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Monday.Read more

7. NGX: Investors make N353m as Oando, Chellarms, Transcorp push up stock market

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N353 million at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

8. British MP charged with sexual assault

A Conservative Member of the British Parliament, Patrick Spencer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault over alleged incidents in 2023.Read more

9. Maryam Abacha varsity closes female hostels over safety, moral concerns

Amid rising concerns about student welfare and discipline, the management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, has taken a decisive step to shut down two female hostels over what it described as serious breaches of conduct and safety standards.Read more

10. Pirates flee after gun battle with marine police on Oron-Calabar Waterway

An attempted pirate ambush on civilians along the Oron-Calabar waterway was foiled by swift action from marine officers of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, authorities revealed on Tuesday.Read more

