Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. EFCC files fresh charges against Emefiele over printing of Naira notes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fresh charges against the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over an allegation that he illegally printed Naira notes while he held sway at the apex bank.Read more

2. NLC draws boundaries between Labour Party, Peter Obi’s Candidacy

In an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero on Tuesday emphasized the distinction between the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.Read more

3. Tinubu suspends implementation of 0.5% cybersecurity levy

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the implementation of the 0.5 percent cybersecurity levy after criticism trailed the announcement.Read more

4. ASUU threatens fresh strike in varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday threatened to embark on a fresh strike over the absence of governing councils in all federal universities in the country.Read more

5. Niger Speaker suspends mass wedding for orphaned girls after Women Affairs Minister’s intervention

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulamlik Sarkindaji, has ordered the suspension of his planned mass wedding of 100 orphan girls in his constituency following the intervention of the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.Read more

6. Senate wants stiffer sanctions for job racketeering

The Senate has resolved to enact a law prescribing stiffer sanctions to stem job racketeering and disregard for the federal character principles in employment.Read more

7. Investors shun Nigerian govt’s May bond auction, subscription drops to N380bn

Subscription to the Federal Government’s bond auction fell to N380.769 billion this month.Read more

8.Insecurity: Utomi declares support for state police

A political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, on Tuesday declared support for the creation of state police to address Nigeria’s security challenges.Read more

9. Explosions rock SPDC gas plant in Bayelsa

Multiple explosions were reported at the gas processing plant operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) at Gbarain, Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State on Tuesday.Read more

10. Haaland helps Man City beat Spurs as Aston Villa reach UCL for first time.

Erling Haaland scored two goals to help Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a highly watched Premier League encounter on Tuesday night.Read more

