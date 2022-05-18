News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday May 18th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Finally, Amaechi resigns to contest 2023 election
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has finally turned in his resignation letter, in line with the presidential directive, for political appointees seeking elective positions to resign. Read more
2. AfDB boss, Adesina, turns down calls to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023
President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina has rejected calls by individuals and groups in Nigeria for him to join the contest to because Nigerian president in the 2023 elections. Read more
3. EFCC arrests ex-Reps speaker, Patricia Etteh, for alleged N130m suspicious payment
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, for alleged receipt of N130 million suspicious payment from a contractor 11 years ago. Read more
4. Ex-Kano governor, Shekarau dumps APC for NNPP as another major defection hits ruling party
The former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally joined the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Read more
5. ‘Stop IPOB from using your platform to incite violence in Nigeria,’ FG tells Facebook
The Federal Government on Tuesday asked the social media giant, Facebook, to stop the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from using its platform to incite violence in the country. Read more
6. Nigeria’s capital market closes trading with N101bn loss as investors extend sell-off
The value of shares in the Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.35 percent on Tuesday, dragging the equity capitalisation down by N101.06 billion. Read more
7. Weak Naira, rising food prices drag Nigeria’s inflation rate for April to 16.82%
Inflation in April 2022 increased to an 8-month high of 16.82 per cent amid rising food prices and weak Naira which has made the cost of importation very expensive. Read more
8. Muslims in Borno declare death sentence on Christian lady for alleged blasphemy
A group of Muslim extremists in Borno State have declared the death sentence on a Christian lady identified as Naomi Goni, for alleged blasphemy and insulting Islam Prophet Muhammad in a Facebook post. Read more
9. Gunmen list nine Anambra LGAs for attacks
An anonymous group of gunmen have alerted nine local government areas in Anambra State on imminent attacks in coming days. Read more
10. Liverpool fight back against Southampton to keep EPL title hopes alive
Liverpool secured all three points from their game against Southampton on Tuesday night as they came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory in the Premier League. Read more
