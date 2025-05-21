Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 21

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. CBN MPC holds interest rate at 27.5% amid signs of inflation ease, economic stabilisation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.5% for the second consecutive time in 2025, signaling a cautious but optimistic stance toward Nigeria’s economic trajectory.Read more

2. Dangote Refinery credits Naira-for-Crude policy for stabilising petrol prices

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has attributed its recent petrol price reductions to the Federal Government’s naira-for-crude initiative, noting that the deal has enabled it to cushion the impact of global oil price volatility and deliver affordable fuel to Nigerians.Read more

3. South-East leaders will rally behind Tinubu in 2027- Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has expressed confidence governors in the South-East would support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.Read more

4. Nigerian govt to sell 753-unit housing estate recovered from Emefiele

The Federal Government has resolved to sell the 753 housing units recovered from former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as proceeds of crime.Read more

5. Court dismisses VeryDarkMan’s objection in Falana’s defamation suit

The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday dismissed preliminary objections filed by Instagram celebrity, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 20

6. Peter Obi raises alarm over insecurity in Borno, urges swift federal intervention

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the escalating security crisis in Marte, Borno State, describing it as a national emergency that demands immediate federal attention.Read more

7. Abure-led faction of Labour Party threatens to expel Rep, initiate his recall

The Julius Abure-led faction of Labour Party on Tuesday threatened to expel a member of the House of Representatives, Afam Ogene, and initiate a process for his recall from the parliament.Read more

8. ﻿Wife, mother of bandit leader, Ado Aliero arrested while hiding in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian authorities have reportedly arrested the wife and mother of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero, who were hiding in the country under false identities.Read more

9. JAMB to release results of 379,000 rescheduled UTME candidates Wed amid scrutiny

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will release the results of 379,000 candidates who sat for the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) between Friday and Monday.Read more

10. Aruna powers into fourth round in Doha

Quadri Aruna underlined his elite status at the 2025 ITTF World Championships with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Germany’s Benedikt Duda, securing his place in the fourth round of the Men’s Singles at the Lusail Hall in Doha, Qatar.https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/aruna-powers-into-fourth-round-in-doha/

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now