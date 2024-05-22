Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian labour unions threaten strike action over electricity price hike

Nigeria’s labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday, issued a May 31st deadline for the federal government to reverse a recent hike in electricity tariffs.Read more

2. Fubara’s faction of Rivers Assembly confirms eight commissioner nominees

Three members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo on Tuesday confirmed eight nominees for appointment as commissioners in the state.Read more

3. Reps demand audit of airport staff, summon Keyamo

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for a comprehensive audit of all airport staff in the country.Read more

4. Navy arrests 2 suspects taking 3,500 litres of petrol to Cameroon

Men of the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, have arrested two suspected oil thieves carrying 3,500 litres of petrol in a wooden boat to Cameroon.Read more

5. Organised labour rejects Nigerian govt’s fresh N54K minimum wage proposal

The organised labour has rejected the Federal Government’s fresh proposal of N54,000 as minimum wage.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

6. APC slams Atiku, Obi over rumored alliance, calls them ‘political wayfarers’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, over their rumored alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.Read more

7. CBN pushes up interest rate to 26.25 % amidst rising inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the interest rate to 26.2 percent.Read more

8. OPay, Palmpay, Moniepoint to resume customers’ enrollment in months – CBN

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, said on Tuesday that mobile money operators including OPay, Palmpay, Kuda Bank, and Moniepoint would be allowed to resume the enrolment of new customers in another couple of months.Read more

9. Suspected bandits kill nine in Plateau communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least nine persons and destroyed six houses in Zurak and Dakai communities of Wase of Local Government Area of Plateau State.Read more

10. Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after helping the club finish sixth in the Premier League this season.Read more

