Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 24, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu meets ex-British PM, Tony Blair, ahead of inauguration

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday met with former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, at the Defence House in Abuja.Read more

2. Lawan denies interest in Senate presidency

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has dismissed a report about his interest in the presidency of the Red Chamber.Read more

3. Land border closure: Buhari says he gave Nigerians a choice of eating local food or die

President Muhammadu Buhari said by closing the land border, he gave Nigerians the option of either eating what the country grows or die.Read more

4. Buhari commissions Second Niger Bridge named after him

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the Second Niger Bridge. The bridge named after the president will link Asaba and Onitsha in Delta and Anambra States.Read more

5. Reps urge Nigerian govt to address incessant power interruption

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the power generation and supply challenges in the country.Read more

6. Inuwa Yahaya emerges as chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, emerged as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF).Read more

7. Court delays Oando’s acquisition, to hear Scheme Of Arrangement in October

The acquisition of minority shares by Ocean and Oil Development Partners (OODP) and Oando Plc has been delayed by the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, sitting in Lagos State.Read more

8. NGX: Transcorp, Unilever, others make N130bn as market cap rises by 0.48%

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with N28.65 trillion in equity capitalization on Tuesday.Read more

9. Police releases Seun Kuti after 8 days in custody (VIDEO)

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has been released from custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Lagos.Read more

10. Buhari approves allocation of houses to 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles squad

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses for the 22 members of the 1994 African Nations Cup-winning Super Eagles squad at the National Housing Estates in the state of their choice.Read more

