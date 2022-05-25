News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday May 25th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. EFCC breaks into Abuja home, arrests Okorocha, disperses journalists
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives on Tuesday evening broke into the Abuja home of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and whisked him away. Read more
2. Gov Wike dissolves cabinet, sacks chief of staff
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Tuesday dissolved the state executive council. Read more
3. Reps member, Dagogo, regains freedom, weeks after arrest on Wike’s order
Farah Dagogo, the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, and a serving House of Representatives member, has been released after nearly a month in detention. Read more
4. NIMASA boss, Jamoh, writes EFCC to investigate N1.5trn fraud allegation against him
Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate an allegation of N1.5tn fraud levelled against him. Read more
5. IPOB denies hand in murder of Anambra lawmaker, points at DSS, other security agencies
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday, dissociated itself from the beheading of Okechukwu Okoye, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday May 24th 2022
6. NGX: Guinness, Manzard among top losers as investors drop N518.54bn
Bearish sentiment continued to dictate the Nigeria capital market’s activities as another sell-off sent the bourse’s share down by -1.81 percent on Tuesday. Read more
7. CBN raises lending rate to 13% for first time in 2 years
For the first time in two years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the lending rate for banks to 13 per cent. Read more
8. 12 persons killed as terrorists attack Jibia in Katsina
At least 12 people have been reported killed after terrorists attacked Jibia community in Katsina State. Read more
9. Boko Haram terrorists reportedly kill 40 farmers in coordinated attacks in Borno
Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed no fewer than 40 farmers and injured an unspecified number of people in coordinated attacks in the Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. Read more
10. Klopp wins Premier League manager of the year award
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has been named the 2021-22 Premier League manager of the season after leading his side to a second-place finish. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...