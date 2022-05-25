Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday May 25th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. EFCC breaks into Abuja home, arrests Okorocha, disperses journalists

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives on Tuesday evening broke into the Abuja home of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and whisked him away. Read more

2. Gov Wike dissolves cabinet, sacks chief of staff

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Tuesday dissolved the state executive council. Read more

3. Reps member, Dagogo, regains freedom, weeks after arrest on Wike’s order

Farah Dagogo, the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, and a serving House of Representatives member, has been released after nearly a month in detention. Read more

4. NIMASA boss, Jamoh, writes EFCC to investigate N1.5trn fraud allegation against him

Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate an allegation of N1.5tn fraud levelled against him. Read more

5. IPOB denies hand in murder of Anambra lawmaker, points at DSS, other security agencies

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday, dissociated itself from the beheading of Okechukwu Okoye, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday May 24th 2022

6. NGX: Guinness, Manzard among top losers as investors drop N518.54bn

Bearish sentiment continued to dictate the Nigeria capital market’s activities as another sell-off sent the bourse’s share down by -1.81 percent on Tuesday. Read more

7. CBN raises lending rate to 13% for first time in 2 years

For the first time in two years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the lending rate for banks to 13 per cent. Read more

8. 12 persons killed as terrorists attack Jibia in Katsina

At least 12 people have been reported killed after terrorists attacked Jibia community in Katsina State. Read more

9. Boko Haram terrorists reportedly kill 40 farmers in coordinated attacks in Borno

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed no fewer than 40 farmers and injured an unspecified number of people in coordinated attacks in the Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. Read more

10. Klopp wins Premier League manager of the year award

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has been named the 2021-22 Premier League manager of the season after leading his side to a second-place finish. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now