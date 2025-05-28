Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 28

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Tinubu asks NASS to approve $21.5bn external loan, ₦758bn pension bond

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the National Assembly to approve a substantial external borrowing plan of over $21.5 billion, along with the issuance of a ₦757.9 billion domestic bond aimed at settling Nigeria’s pension arrears.Read more

2. Wike should have paid N7m ground rent to show loyalty to PDP — Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South, Chief Bode George, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the sealing of the party’s national secretariat over a backlog of unpaid ground rent by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).Read more

3. Dele Momodu hails Tinubu for checking Wike’s excesses over Abuja property sealing

A stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dele Momodu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for halting the sealing of properties in Abuja due to unpaid ground rent, viewing the decision as a clear demonstration of Tinubu’s firm leadership.Read more

4. Peter Obi condemns ₦700,000 shop reopening fee for Onitsha traders

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has strongly criticized the reported imposition of a ₦700,000 reopening fee on traders at Onitsha Head Bridge Market.Read more

5. Suswam slams PDP leadership over secret pacts with Wike, says ‘we were hoodwinked’

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has publicly criticized the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing it of undermining internal democracy and transparency by holding secret meetings with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 27

6. EFCC investigator tells court aide received $17.1m for Emefiele

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigator, Mr. Alvan Gurumnaan, on Tuesday told the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, that an aide received $17.1 million on behalf of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over three years.Read more

7. Global scramble for lithium puts Nigeria on $800m trade trajectory

Nigeria has emerged as a lithium hot spot with an estimated $800 million export surge ahead due to intense competition and increased investment in the resource driven by soaring demand for electric vehicles and storage demands.Read more

8. Dangote projects Nigeria to earn $7m daily from fertiliser exports in two years

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has projected that Nigeria will begin to earn as much as $7 million in daily revenue within the next two years through fertiliser exports, positioning the company as a major driver of foreign exchange in the country.Read more

9. One dead, three trapped in Lagos building collapse

One person was confirmed dead while three others are still trapped in a collapsed building in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Tuesday.Read more

10. Yamal signs new six-year Barcelona contract

Barvelona star kid, Lamine Yamal has signed a new six-year contract with the club following a breakout season in which he helped win a domestic treble.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now