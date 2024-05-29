Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu to address joint session of National Assembly Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will address the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. This will take place instead of the nationwide broadcast to celebrate the president’s first anniversary in office.Read more

2. Senate hurriedly passes Bill to revert to old national anthem

The Senate on Tuesday in what is seen as speedy work, passed a Bill to revert the country to the use of the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”.Read more

3. 2027: Obi’s spokesman addresses merger moves to topple APC

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has clarified that his principal is not eager to form an alliance or merger with other political parties at the expense of the masses.Read more

4. No one can intimidate us over reinstatement of Emir Sanusi, Kano govt insists

The Kano State government has insisted that it took the decision to depose Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano and reinstate Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in the interest of equity and fairness and as such, will not be intimidated by anybody.Read more

5. Charly Boy takes swipe at Soyinka over comments on Peter Obi

Former President of the Performing Musicians’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has taken a swipe at Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka over his recent comments.Read more

6. Economic reforms substantially increased Nigeria’s revenue – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said on Tuesday that President Bola Tinubu`s economic reforms have substantially improved the Federal Government`s revenue.Read more

7. Agric minister gives reasons for tomato price hike, scarcity

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has blamed the recent scarcity and hike in the price of tomatoes in parts of Nigeria on “severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola.Read more

8. Cross River Assembly reinstates impeached speaker

The Cross River House of Assembly has reinstated its Speaker, Mr. Elvert Anyambem. 17 out of 25 members of the Assembly on May 22 impeached the speaker for high-handedness and financial impropriety.Read more

9. Senate recalls Senator Ningi after 77 days

The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, pardoned and recalled Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi after 77 days of suspension.Read more

10. Naira trades N1, 339/$ at official market

The Naira traded for N1, 339.33 to a dollar at the official market on Tuesday.Read more

