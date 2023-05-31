Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 31, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu orders DSS to vacate EFCC office in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.Read more

2. Atiku presents 118 exhibits to prove case against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, presented 118 exhibits at the presidential election petition tribunal to prove his case against President Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. Gov Otti freezes Abia accounts, dissolves boards

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has ordered the immediate freezing of the state government’s accounts in banks and other financial institutions in the country.Read more

4. ‘Expect more shocking policies from Tinubu,’ LP warns Nigerians after fuel subsidy removal

The Labour Party on Tuesday decried the sudden removal of the petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

5. MASSOB urges Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Tuesday urged President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

6. Senate amends ICPC Act, okays 2-year jail term for false petitions

The Senate on Tuesday passed an amended Act establishing the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).Read more

7. Tinubu’s promise to investors propels Nigeria’s capital market to N1.5tr gain

Buoyed by President Bola Tinubu’s promise to investors in his inaugural address, the Nigerian capital market on Tuesday recorded the biggest growth in the value of investments this year.Read more

8. Nigerian govt owes NNPCL N2.8tr in fuel subsidy payments – Kyari

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, said on Tuesday the Federal Government still owes the company N2.8 trillion in fuel subsidy payments.Read more

9. Popular Osun hotelier, Adedoyin, others sentenced to death for murder of OAU student

A popular hotelier and owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ile, Osun State, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin has been found guilty in the murder trial of Timothy Adegoke, a former master’s student at Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife, who was murdered around November 5, 2021, at the hotel where he lodged.Read more

10. EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.Read more

