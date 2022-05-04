Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday May 4th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fayemi to formally declare 2023 presidential bid Wednesday

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, will formally declare his 2023 presidential bid on Wednesday in Abuja. Read more

2. Imo govt creates 52 Development Centres, six months after passage of Bill (See full list)

Six months after the Imo State House of Assembly passed a bill seeking to amend the Imo State Local Government Development Areas Administration Law No. 3 of 2005, the state government has created 52 Development Centres. Read more

3. 2023: Clark insists on S’East presidency, says southerners are not second-class citizens

The chairman of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, Chief Edwin Clark has renewed calls for a president of South-East extraction in 2023, stressing that Southerners have for long been treated as second-class citizens in the country. Read more

4. IPOB claims ex-governor, Okorocha, tried to join group but was denied

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, wanted to join IPOB several times but was denied entry by its leadership. Read more

5. 2023: APC sets up committee to screen governorship aspirants in Cross River

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has set up a seven-man special ad hoc committee to screen all governorship aspirants in the state. Read more

6. UBA, Access Bank, 10 others make over N334bn profit in Q1 2022, pay N53bn tax

Nigerian banks recorded an impressive first quarter of 2022, with 12 reporting a profit before tax of N334 billion. Read more

7. Again, Nigeria fails to meet OPEC quota, loses N49bn

For the fourth time this year, Nigeria again failed to meet the oil production quota allocated to member countries by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in April. Read more

8. Nigerian Army accuses IPOB of killing soldier couple in Imo

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of killing two of its personnel in Imo State last weekend. Read more

9.Gunmen kill soldier couple in Imo, r*pe wife, post video

A couple, both personnel of the Nigerian Army have been killed and beheaded by unidentified gunmen in Imo State, who allegedly raped the wife in the presence of her husband before beheading them. Read more

10. Liverpool into Champions League final after surviving Villarreal scare in Spain

Liverpool have zoomed into the final of the Champions League after coming from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in the second leg of their semifinal tie. Read more

