Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 7

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Governance has become a crime scene in Nigeria, Peter Obi laments

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has delivered a scathing critique of Nigeria’s leadership, declaring that the country’s governance system has deteriorated into a “crime scene” where hardworking citizens are neglected while politicians plunder public funds.Read more

2. Tinubu presents ₦1.78tr FCT budget to National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has presented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2025 budget proposal of ₦1.78 trillion to the National Assembly.Read more

3. Nigerian govt approves new digital identity verification system, NINAuth

The Federal Government has approved a new identity verification system to be used nationwide.Read more

4. EFCC traces laundered $300,000 to suspected internet fraudster

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has traced over $300,000, alleged to be money laundering proceeds, to a suspected internet fraudster.Read more

5. Nnamdi Kanu confessed he incited public to attack police officers – Witness

A witness in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the activist admitted he incited members of the public to attack police officers during interrogation.Read more

6. Nigerian govt arrests 3 for trading in endangered wildlife

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has arrested three persons for trafficking in endangered wildlife species in Abuja.Read more

7. ₦13bn irregular contract allegations unfounded, malicious —Finance Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Finance has debunked recent online reports alleging irregularities in the award of contracts amounting to ₦13 billion between February and June 2024, describing the report as unfounded and malicious.Read more

8. Dangote reveals alleged plots by major oil marketers, traders to frustrate Tinubu’s reforms

Aliko Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, the owner of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plants has revealed that some major oil marketers and traders in the country are bent on frustrating President Bola Tinubu’s attempts to restructure the country’s economy.Read more

9. ICJ rejects Sudan’s genocide case against UAE

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected Sudan’s case accusing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of complicity in genocide in Darfur for lack of jurisdiction.Read more

10. Inter reach Champions League final after beating Barca in epic semifinal

Inter Milan have advanced to the final of the Champions League after beating Barcelona in an epic semifinal clash at the San Siro on Tuesday night.Read more

