Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 16, 2022

1. Wike names ex-Rivers accountant-general declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N435bn fraud as successor

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday named the state’s former Accountant-General, Fubara Siminialaye, as his successor.Read more

2. 2023: Tinubu kicks off campaign in Jos, says he’ll retire Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, berated the chances of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 elections.Read more

3. ‘As a professor, do more for Anambra,’ Peter Obi challenges Soludo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, reacted to the comment credited to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on his 2023 election aspiration.Read more

4. Creditors snub Nigeria for US, Japan, as govt struggles to borrow

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, has disclosed that Nigeria is struggling to borrow money from international creditors due to its economic ratings.Read more

5. Half-Salary: ASUU accuses Nigerian govt of plot to turn lecturers into casual workers

The University of Lagos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has accused the Federal government of plotting to turn lecturers into casual workers in a blatant attempt at “casualising the academia.”Read more

6. First Bank, Transcorp top trades, as Nigerian stock market crashes

The Nigerian bourse extended its decline on Tuesday, as the market capitalisation fell to N23.861 trillion.Read more

7. Airtel Nigeria’s bid for 5G network suffers setback as NCC rejects firm’s $273.6m offer

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rejected Airtel Africa’s bid to buy 3.5GHz spectrums for 5G deployment without participating in an auction.Read more

8. Police arrests prophet for defiling two sisters in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 30-year-old Prophet, Joseph Ogundeji, for allegedly defiling two sisters at Ajuwon in Ifo local government area of the state.Read more

9. Police arrests Bureau de Change operators for alleged kidnap of colleague’s daughter in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested Six Bureau de Change operators for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old daughter of their colleague.Read more

10. Mane to miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ at Qatar World Cup

Senegal will miss the services of star forward Sadio Mane in their first games at the FIFA 2022 World Cup billed to hold in Qatar.Read more

