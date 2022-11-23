News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 23, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1.After Obi, Wike also pledges logistics support for Kwankwaso in 2023 polls
A week after he pledged to provide logistics support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has also pledged to provide logistics support for the flag bearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the state in the 2023 presidential election.Read more
2. Court orders INEC to resume voters registration
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) until 90 days before the 2023 general elections.Read more
3. South-East youth coalition demand Soludo’s impeachment over attack on Obi
A group under the aegies of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on the Anambra State House of Assembly and other appropriate authorities to ensure Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is removed from office over his recent attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.Read more
4. Political office holders, civil servants to contribute 5% salary to health insurance in Bauchi
Following the approval by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed on the implementation of the State health Contributory scheme, the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) has said that it has commenced the implementation of the formal sector of the programme.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday November 21st 2022
5. Reps to investigate alleged poor treatment of passengers by airlines
The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its committee on Human Rights to investigate the alleged poor treatment of passengers by private airlines in Nigeria.Read more
6. CBN raises interest rate to 16.5% in final push to fight inflation for 2022
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CNN) in a final bid to fight inflation rates for 2022 on Tuesday raised interest rates to 16.5%.Read more
7. Buhari to unveil new Naira notes on Wednesday
Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the newly designed N1,000, N500, and N200 notes on November 23, 2022.Read more
8. 37 die in Borno auto crash
At least 37 persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly accident along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Borno State on Tuesday.Read more
9. Two police officers dead, 17 injured in Plateau auto crash
Two police officers were confirmed dead and 17 others injured in an auto crash along Hawan Kibo road in Plateau State on Monday.Read more
10. World Cup: Giroud, Mbappe help France begin title defence in style
Olivier Giroud scored a brace as France began their World Cup title defence with a big victory over Australia on Tuesday night.Read more
