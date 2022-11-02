News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday November 2nd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Kwankwaso unveils 2023 manifesto, vows to revamp economy, others
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday, unveiled his 2023 manifesto. Read more
2. Crisis looms in Afenifere as Fasoranti rubbishes claims on Obi’s endorsement, insists on Tinubu
The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, on Tuesday, dismissed claims on the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by the group.Read more
3. 2023: Wike still undecided on Atiku, promises PDP victory in state elections
Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, stated on Monday that the state has not yet made a decision on the 2023 presidential election.Read more
4. PDP ward executives join APC in Sokoto
Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
5. Ekweremadu to spend Christmas in UK jail, as Court adjourns organ harvesting case to May 2023
Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice’s plea and trial hearing for organ trafficking, which was scheduled for Monday, have apparently been postponed, according to the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, in the United Kingdom.Read more
6. NAHCON, Regal Insurance lead gainers in Nigerian capital market’s activity
The Nigerian capital market ended trading on Tuesday with N23.82 trillion equity capitalization.Read more
7. Eterna Plc shareholders make N17.5bn in Preline Limited deal
Preline Limited has completed the mandatory takeover of 1,300,000 ordinary shares from other shareholders in Eterna Plc.Read more
8. Nigerian govt evacuates 117 from Libya
The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated 117 irregular Nigerian migrants from Libya.Read more
9. Fire razes Lagos tailor market
Fire on Tuesday razed the Tailor Market behind the ultra-modern Tejuosho Market in the Yaba area of Lagos State.Read more
10. UCL: Tottenham advance to knockouts with Marseille victory, Liverpool beat Napoli
Tottenham Hotspur put up a fine performance on Tuesday night to see off Marseille in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League.Read more
