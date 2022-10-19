Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday October 19th 2022

1. Wike shuns PDP, endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term in Lagos

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for second term in office.Read more

2. 2023: Buhari to unveil Tinubu’s manifesto Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday in Abuja.Read more

3. INEC condemns clashes among party supporters, harps on adherence to Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties to steer clear of violent campaigns in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.Read more

4. South-East monarchs urge Buhari to release Kanu

Traditional rulers from the South-East on Tuesday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

5. Omo-Agege claims 70% of state assemblies are opposed to constitution amendmentl

Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairman of the National Assembly Constitution Review Committee, claims that only 11 out of the 36 State Houses of Assembly have shown independence and commitment to the nation in the six months after 44 constitution proposals were enacted and sent to them.Read more

6. Investors lose N544.4bn as Nigeria’s capital market suffers another dip

The sell-off persisted in the Nigerian capital market on Tuesday with investors losing N544.46 billion in investment at the close of the day’s trading.Read more

7. Again, Nigeria refineries process zero crude, spend N4.9bn on personal, car loans for staff

Nigeria’s three refineries in one year handed out to staff N4.93 billion in personal and car loans without interest in two years.Read more

8. NDLEA arrests nine suspects with illicit drugs in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command, has arrested nine suspects for alleged possession of illicit drugs.Read more

9. Panic as flood washes up corpses from cemetery in Bayelsa

Residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have been thrown into panic after several corpses were washed up from the Azikoro Government Cemetery by flood that wrecked havoc in the community.Read more

10. Chelsea provide Kante injury update, say player out for four months

France and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will not making an appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar from next month.Read more

