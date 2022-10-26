Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday October 26th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Filling stations shut, queues return as private depots raise fuel price

Queues have returned to filling stations in some locations in Lagos and Ogun State, while some retail stations have closed down due to scarcity of fuel (petrol).Read more

2. INEC to conduct governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi November 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States on November 11, 2023.Read more

3. Devastating floods in Nigeria is a result of climate change, Buhari tells ex-UN Sec Gen

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria is already feeling the effects of climate change, as seen by the widespread flooding in the country, creeping desertification, and escalating drought in the north.Read more

4. Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji, denies reports of pressure from predecessor, Fayemi, to appoint cronies

Newly sworn-in Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has debunked reports about pressure from his predecessor, Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi and former deputy governor in the state to appoint their cronies into his cabinet.Read more

5. Imo Assembly confirms three commissioner nominees

The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed three commissioner nominees presented by Governor Hope Uzodinma.Read more

6. NGX: Investors gain N177.8bn after increase in BUA Cement, Union Bank’s share price

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with N177.8 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.73 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. Dangote to borrow N112bn for completion of refinery project

Dangote Industries Limited has resolved to borrow N112 billion from investors to complete its refinery project.Read more

8. NAWOJ, NHRC call for arrest of father who assaulted two-month old baby, broke arm for disturbing his sleep in Imo

The Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), and the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) have called for the arrest and prosecution of a middle-aged man, Confidence Amatobi, for allegedly assaulting his two-month old son and breaking his arm which led to its amputation.Read more

9. Nigerian govt confirms 612 dead, 2,776 injured in floods

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiyya Umar Farouq, said on Monday at least 612 people had lost their lives and 2,776 others injured in flood incidents across the country this year.Read more

10. UCL: Chelsea pip Salzburg to reach last-16, Man City draw to top group

Chelsea defeated RB Salzburg 2-1 to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League on TuesdayRead more

